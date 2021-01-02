Letter: Fun, old style

The season should not pass without a retelling of a story most of us have heard before:
Rudy, the weatherman on KTRZ, was well known for his great predictions of the weather. One evening my wife and I were watching his show and it was turning really cold outside and we were sure we’d have snow and maybe a blizzard. The weatherman, who mastered his profession in Russia made a prediction that surprised us.
He said there would be heavy showers instead of snow. I said I was skeptical, but my wife turned to me and uttered (GET READY!), “Rudolph, the Red, knows rain, Dear.”
Chuck Josepshon
Midtown
