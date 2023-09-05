Recently I received a mailer from the Arizona Game & Fish Department, a state government agency, touting their work to "deliver water to crucial wildlife waters across the state," due to drought conditions. My first thought was, "Great use of my tax dollars, conserving our wildlife and wild lands." Upon closer read, I realized the flyer was asking me to donate money to AZGFD to implement this program.

AZGFD receives no general fund tax dollars, relying on fees from hunting, fishing, boat and car "vanity" licenses for revenue. Yet apparently this is inadequate for them to fulfill their stated mission of "conserving and protecting Arizona’s wildlife," but the state legislature provides them with no funds to augment their work - not even increasing the aforementioned fees.

Many of us were drawn to AZ because of our love for its natural beauty and unique wildlife. Legislators, too, profess their love for our state; they should prove it by funding AZGFD's conservation efforts.

Laura Penny

Foothills