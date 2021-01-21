 Skip to main content
Letter: Funding for Arizona Schools
Letter: Funding for Arizona Schools

SB1041 that has been proposed in the Arizona Senate would increase tax credits for students in private schools in Arizona by 400% (from $5 million to $20 million) over the next three years and then would continue increases each year in the future. If this bill becomes law, it would reduce revenues to Arizona's general fund that could be used for important purposes, such as improving Arizona's public schools. Currently, per-pupil funding for public schools in Arizona ranks 47th among the 50 states. Strong public schools are critical for a state to be competitive in today's global, information-age economy and adequate funding is necessary to assure high-quality schools. Please consider contacting your State Senator to encourage her or him to oppose SB1041 and to increase state funding for public schools.

Paul Marion

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

