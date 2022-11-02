Letter: Funding for our law enforcement and Crisis Care

As the mother of a person who was seriously mentally ill and as a voter who supports funding/hiring more police/law enforcement and mental health personnel to better serve residents of Tucson and Pima County, I was dismayed the Star published (op-ed 10/25/22) Justin Harris’s misleading opinions about the positions of Democratic Congressional candidate Kirsten Engel. Had Mr. Harris read Kirsten Engel’s press release (October 13, 2022), or spoken with her, he would have learned she supports “….fully funding our police and ensuring law enforcement have the resources to keep our communities safe and secure our border. As a state legislator, I consistently supported funding for local law enforcement and even broke with my party as the only Democrat to vote for a bill which included millions of dollars in funding for public safety ….I am proud to be endorsed by the Pima County Sheriff, because he knows he can trust me to keep Arizona families safe.”