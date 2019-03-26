Parallels between recent early childhood education articles and local affordable housing discussions are uncanny. "Pima County can’t count on the state to help its working-poor families access high-quality preschool." Proposed remedy: Pima County Preschool Investment Program

Revised text: Pima County can’t count on the state [or private sector] to help its working-poor families access decent affordable housing. Needed: Pima County Affordable Housing Investment Program, perhaps feeding into a Community Benefit Trust or Foundation in support of expanded, modern social housing.

Identifying a significant, resilient funding stream for each of these efforts is key.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

