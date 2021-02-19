Letter: Funding of Pension Plans

Did you read the article about Tucson to issue bonds to cover the unfunded portion of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System pension? Let's be very clear, the city made promises about pension payments and has failed to fund the program, is it incompetence or fraud?
Where is this money coming from to cover the unfunded portion - bonds need to be repaid by someone sometime in the future, perhaps another federal bailout. The leadership in Tucson has failed constantly and consistently to fulfill the promises in the contracts with public employees, putting all of the City of Tucson taxpayers in a financial hole of $1.6 billion. Perhaps Tucson should start Bake Sales to raise the money or perhaps get rid of the incompetent officials that created this nightmare. This is another example of an elected official making promises for votes and failing to provide the results. We should be so proud, glad I'm not in the pension program.
Loran Hancock
Northwest side
