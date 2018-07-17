Re: the July 16 column "Funding for Tucson roadwork to be distributed more equally."
After reading the Road Runner column I felt there were several points that should be clarified. I don’t believe that Tucson voters would have voted for Proposition 409 or 101 if they knew that Ward 6’s neighborhood streets would receive five times the investment that the neighborhood streets in wards 1, 2 or 3 received.
If we want to get voters to support an upcoming parks bond (which Councilman Steve Kozachik seems concerned about despite voting against it) we need to reassure voters that residents in all parts of Tucson deserve equitable investment. The decision made by the Bond Oversight Commission does exactly that, it makes sure that all parts of Tucson receive equal funds to fix their streets.
Regina Romero
Council member, Ward 1
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.