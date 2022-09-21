Letter: Funnies and puzzles

I have stood by the Star literally through thick and thin. I continued to get the paper despite delivery issues, including the Parade being missing on many Sundays. But the change to the funnies and puzzles pages is the last straw. You eliminated most of our favorites comic strips. You eliminated the Cryptoquote. And there’s talk of major changes to the opinion pages. Yes, you added the Times puzzle which is good. And so far you’ve kept the TV listings, which I find helpful. But I can get the latest news on line. I do the Times puzzle on line. I can even catch up on my favorite funnies on line. Please give me a reason to keep getting the paper.