Letter: Furloughed U of A personnel

I am a proud U of A grad. This group who wants to reexamine how to make cuts have a few valid points to look at fat that exists in any budget. However, those making 45k is almost twice the average income in Arizona. The spokesperson doesn't seem to understand that in every situation administrators have to make difficult decisions. Her proposal to have an independent outside entity review the last 3 years of the budget would cost more than a lot of jobs she wants to save. I worked for the VA for over 30 years as an ICU RN and a manager, to have a committee that should be based on equal representation of all people is ludicrous. These people were hired for their expertise, don't make this racist or sexual. I'm sorry that we all have to give up something but be realistic.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!