Letter: Future of border wall about to be handed over to voters

A July 14, 2020, report by the DHS Inspector General found that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) did a poor job in border wall acquisition. Its found that CBP "...did not conduct an Analysis of Alternatives to assess and select the most effective, appropriate, and affordable solutions to obtain operational control of the southern border..."
I hold two patents on technology that was designed to measure operational control of the border. That technology has been endorsed as effective by Northrop Grumman Corp.
In 2017 I submitted a proposal to CBP to use my technology to guide the design on the border wall.
It as rejected.
it is not too late to work to assure that future decisions on border security are based on scientific management principles, not ego trips.
Glenn Spencer
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
