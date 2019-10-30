Yes, let’s talk about foster care, especially kinship care where the children are brought to the home of relatives in cases of neglect or abuse. I belong to Arizona Grandparent Ambassadors, an advocacy group. We hear the stories of grandparents who have exhausted their retirement savings, had to return to work, or are depriving themselves in order to provide for their expanded family. We hear about their struggles finding therapy and educational services for the children, who have experienced trauma. We speak to elected officials to ask for better support for these families.
The Department of Child Safety prioritizes placing children with relatives because staying with extended family is less disruptive than placement with unrelated families. However, under the current system, the state invests minimally in compensating kinship families for the financial burdens they undertake and the service needs their children have. Want the best outcomes for children in care? Then invest in them and their kinship caretakers!
Ann Nichols
Foothills
