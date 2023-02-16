Supervisor Scott is correct that the residents of Pima County need to invest in their future by supporting a sales tax for transportation. I just disagree as to how we should get there.

I believe the way forward for Tucson is the Move Tucson plan. This plan was developed over several years with direct input from the community. Move Tucson addresses climate change, community preferences for multi-modal options, safety enhancements, and the needs of historically underserved neighborhoods. Move Tucson is the plan for the future.

I can’t support an RTA plan that includes suburban sprawl roadway projects in the farthest corners of Pima County. I can’t support a plan that is governed by the RTA Board, which has delayed much needed improvements on North 1st Avenue. I can’t support a plan that repeats the mistakes of RTA 1 and follows a 20 year old framework.

I think the best path forward for Tucson is collecting its own taxes and following the Move Tucson road map.

Ruth Reiman

Midtown