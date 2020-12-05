 Skip to main content
Letter: Future Water Shortage
It has become obvious with the diminished capacity of Lake Powell, Lake Meade, the Colorado River, and normal Arizona rainfall that there will be a water shortage here in the not too distant future.

Yet developers continue the expansion unencumbered, submit what appear to be fictitious compliance with future water availability and politicians succumb to all of this?

Open Pit Copper Mines consume drastic amounts of water and land [I believe 27 between here and Phoenix], and yet the Federal Law governing mines has not changed since the 1860's.

Weather patterns for the future concerning rainfall are bleak, but yet there appears to be little concern on the part of our elected officials.

I remind everyone that you cannot live where there is no water!!!

Richard McKenna, a concerned citizen

Richard McKenna

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

