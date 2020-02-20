Letter: Gabby Giffords, a Tucson Star

Yesterday afternoon we were at McKale to watch the UA women's basketball team add one more magnificent victory to their record. Then the camera focused on a Tucson STAR---Gabby Giffords. We were in McKale in 2011 after the tragic shooting and heard Obama tell the crowd that for the first time Gabby opened her eyes. There were TEARS. And yesterday when the crowd saw Gabby, there were CHEERS. While the UA women fought for a win, Gabby has fought a long, hard battle for her life. And to see her with her husband, Mark Kelly, cheering the UA team on, was heartwarming. We need Mark Kelly to represent Arizona---he is a person of integrity, loyalty, intelligence, perseverance, and honesty. What an honor and pleasure to have Gabby and Mark help us celebrate the victorious basketball players and to feel the love bursting forth for both in McKale.
D. Stephenson S. Katz
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.