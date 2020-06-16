Letter: Gabriella Cázares-Kelly for County Recorder
Letter: Gabriella Cázares-Kelly for County Recorder

In 2018 I made a mistake on my mail in ballot and called the Recorder’s Office to find out how to get a new one. I was instructed to visit one of their offices to exchange my ballot and mark a new one. It was easy for me to do-I have transportation and time during the work week to make the trip but I question how the system works for a voter without my privileges.

Watching the debate for Pima County Recorder I was struck by the fact that Gabriella Cázares-Kelly would bring an awareness to this office rather than “that’s how we have always done it.”

I trust that she will approach the office with an expectation that voting should be easy and convenient for everyone and that’s why I’m voting for Ms. Cázares-Kelly for Recorder.

Jenise Porter

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

