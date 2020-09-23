 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Gabriella Cazares-Kelly - a passionate advocate for voter accessibility
View Comments

Letter: Gabriella Cazares-Kelly - a passionate advocate for voter accessibility

Recently I listened to the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson candidates’ forum for PIMA County Recorder. Candidates were asked how to assure voters that suppressing voter turnout will not happen in PIMA County. Benny White cautioned PIMA County residents to cast aside internet information about voter suppression. He stated “We have laws in AZ that protect voters. We don’t suppress voters.” Gabriella Cazares-Kelly replied, “I wildly disagree. Voter suppression tactics are here.” She said the AZ State legislature proposing that PO boxes be unacceptable for voters’ addresses targets rural and tribal communities for disenfranchisement. She explained voter ID laws are pushed to disenfranchise rural voters living up to two hours away from the closest Motor Vehicle Division who would then have to wait in line to get an ID. Gabriella Cazares-Kelly is a passionate advocate for voter accessibility. She has my vote.

Kay Davis

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ t…

Local-issues

Letter: UA and Covid 19

So here is my question. I see plenty of comments about Trump, Biden, and the election but nothing about our Tucson community problem - Univers…

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News