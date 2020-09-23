Letter: Gabriella Cazares-Kelly - a passionate advocate for voter accessibility

Recently I listened to the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson candidates’ forum for PIMA County Recorder. Candidates were asked how to assure voters that suppressing voter turnout will not happen in PIMA County. Benny White cautioned PIMA County residents to cast aside internet information about voter suppression. He stated “We have laws in AZ that protect voters. We don’t suppress voters.” Gabriella Cazares-Kelly replied, “I wildly disagree. Voter suppression tactics are here.” She said the AZ State legislature proposing that PO boxes be unacceptable for voters’ addresses targets rural and tribal communities for disenfranchisement. She explained voter ID laws are pushed to disenfranchise rural voters living up to two hours away from the closest Motor Vehicle Division who would then have to wait in line to get an ID. Gabriella Cazares-Kelly is a passionate advocate for voter accessibility. She has my vote.
Kay Davis
Southwest side
