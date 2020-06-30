Letter: Gabriella Cazares-Kelly for County Recorder
Letter: Gabriella Cazares-Kelly for County Recorder

I have learned two important things during my time in Arizona politics: 1) a great public servant must have passion for the office and 2) no one comes into office knowing how to be a state rep, city council member, constable, etc.

F. Ann Rodriguez didn’t know how to be a county recorder, but she excelled.

Gabrielle Cazares-Kelly has everything it takes to become an effective County Recorder.

Gabriella’s community interest is clear: Masters in Education Leadership, nine years on the Arizona Board of Regents Academic Advising board and a current member of Advisory Board for the UA Education Policy Center.

Her passion for voter accessibility stands out as well. Gabriella has been a leading voice for modernizing the system. She understands the responsibilities of the office and does her homework.

Gabriella is the fresh, strong voice we need as our County Recorder.

Cheryl A. Cage, Community Activist

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

