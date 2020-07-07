Letter: Gabriella for Recorder

Make an effort to learn about Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, candidate for Pima County Recorder. This office is critical to how our county registers voters and facilitates voter access. Gabriella has a long history volunteering in voter registration and educating local, state and national politicians about why our voting system needs a serious revamp to ensure equitable access to the voting process. Gabriella has held leadership positions in state-level organizations that demonstrate her dedication to changing structures and biases that keep important voices out of conversations that affect the whole of society. She has innovative nuts-and-bolts ideas about how to change a biased and broken system of voter access - for tribal communities and also for many populations facing barriers to voting. Gabriella's energetic commitment is a bright spot during a bleak time. It gives me hope that we are on the verge of a more inclusive political and social dialogue. Electing her would be a step in this direction.
Monica Mueller
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!