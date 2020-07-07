Letter: Gabriella for Recorder
View Comments

Letter: Gabriella for Recorder

Make an effort to learn about Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, candidate for Pima County Recorder. This office is critical to how our county registers voters and facilitates voter access. Gabriella has a long history volunteering in voter registration and educating local, state and national politicians about why our voting system needs a serious revamp to ensure equitable access to the voting process. Gabriella has held leadership positions in state-level organizations that demonstrate her dedication to changing structures and biases that keep important voices out of conversations that affect the whole of society. She has innovative nuts-and-bolts ideas about how to change a biased and broken system of voter access - for tribal communities and also for many populations facing barriers to voting. Gabriella's energetic commitment is a bright spot during a bleak time. It gives me hope that we are on the verge of a more inclusive political and social dialogue. Electing her would be a step in this direction.

Monica Mueller

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Local-issues

Letter: Destroying art

I too call for our statue of Pancho Villa to be removed. For its own protection it should be in a museum, a private garden......Despite proble…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News