Letter: Gannett and opinions

I have enthusiastically read several letters to the editor bemoaning Gannett's decision to not run cartoons in its newspapers. Thanks to David Fitzsimmons, we know what may be coming to the Daily Star. I read every word of the Opinion Page and the Letters to the Editor every day. I enjoy the columns that differ from my opinion and have learned from them. And I enjoy the cartoons! It is nice to have some levity on the pages that sometimes are heavy with doom and gloom. I would be very unhappy if the Daily Star did not have an Opinion page and Letters to the Editor. I might cancel my subscription if these pages are deleted. I hope the newsroom will follow Lee's guidance.