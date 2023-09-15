The U.S. General Accountability Office (GAO) conducted an investigation that found the border wall built under Trump destroyed Saguaros, desert landscape and endangered wildlife. A storm here just destroyed over 400 Saguaros. Under Trump's last year in office, the Border Patrol encountered 400,000 people trying to enter the country illegally. The previous year 2019, it was 850,000. How many people convicted of crimes and terrorist watch listees were prevented from entering because of Trump's wall? How many Mexican back packers carrying fentanyl were stopped or deterred? There is a border wall gap at Yuma, through which historic numbers of people have illegally entered. The Mayor previously called a State of Emergency. There is no border wall in Texas, and under Biden, historic numbers have entered the country illegally there. Smugglers and foreign nationals coming here illegally have dumped tons of garbage in the desert and along the Rio Grand River bank, trampled over endangered desert species and set forest fires. How about a GAO report on this?