Letter: Garbage gas going unused

After reading the article, I found myself becoming befuddled. Why wouldn’t we want to use this gas? Why would we spend approximately a million dollars on electric buses rather than using “free” methane gas to run 106 buses? It releases far less hazardous emissions than the current diesel buses, and costs “40% less the the electric buses…” I realize it costs money for the refinement process, but to just burn off the gas from the landfill is crazy behavior. The city council needs to stop talking and start doing. It’s been two years that we’ve known about this option. The taxpayers have already paid $141,000 for a study, and now is the time to take action. It’s tiresome to read about the lack of progress regarding so many issues facing our community. I would suggest taxpayers should drive by the landfill and observe the methane burning. Shameful.