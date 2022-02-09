Letter: Gary Nabhan's op ed

Re: the Feb. 6 article "Money from Ducey's salty folly could be better used."
Gary Nabhan’s column was excellent! It needs to be sent to Ducey to educate him about his desalination plans. And Nabhan’s information regarding agriculture is critically important. We cannot continue our destructive industrial farming methods which gobble up water from the beleaguered Colorado River, the disappearing Ogallala Aquifer, and even ground water here in southern Arizona where we have sink holes. We must also move away from mega monoculture farming with its excessive use of synthetic fertilizer, think of the dead zones in the Gulf, and it's dangerous excessive use of toxic pesticides. I would add one other recommendation. Farmers must add cover crops and mulch to slow evaporation which can significantly reduce water need. As a retired organic farmer, I have first hand experience with all these issues and I can say there is nothing like an orange or tomato, grown with no pesticides, no artificial inputs, real soil, earthworms and mulch!
Mary Wellington
Northwest side
