Letter: Gas and Math

Re: Cars: Gas vs. Electric, Nov 21. Through sound analysis and astute reasoning I have calculated your gas mileage and found it wanting, Don't drive 90 in a 75 zone, 80 in a 65 zone, or 70 in a 55 zone. One, gas is not $3 a gallon. Gas is $4.69 a gallon. That makes your mileage rate .23 cents a gallon, give or take. Thus, doing the math, if you lower your speed you will save on gas. My calculations show that, for maximum savings, you need to reduce your speed to a limit of no greater then 35 MPG. Wow, you say. Well ... it's a gift.