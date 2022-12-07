 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gas and Math

  • Comments

Re: Cars: Gas vs. Electric, Nov 21. Through sound analysis and astute reasoning I have calculated your gas mileage and found it wanting, Don't drive 90 in a 75 zone, 80 in a 65 zone, or 70 in a 55 zone. One, gas is not $3 a gallon. Gas is $4.69 a gallon. That makes your mileage rate .23 cents a gallon, give or take. Thus, doing the math, if you lower your speed you will save on gas. My calculations show that, for maximum savings, you need to reduce your speed to a limit of no greater then 35 MPG. Wow, you say. Well ... it's a gift.

Jon Langione

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Kari the Impaler

Letter: Kari the Impaler

Brilliant move by Kari Lake to alienate many moderate Republican voters with her nasty remarks and gestures towards John McCain and those who …

Letter: Extreme Candidates

Letter: Extreme Candidates

Let’s hear it for the ticket splitters - the people who saved Arizona from disaster. When you compare the vote totals for the Republicans who …

Letter: Brilliant Sherlock

Letter: Brilliant Sherlock

The brain trust of Cochise County does not want to certify this year's election results. I am AOK with that if it would mean the County's vote…

Letter: Self destruction

Letter: Self destruction

So the upshot of the election is that the Republicans on the cochise County board of supervisors won't confirm the vote, potentially disenfran…

Letter: Acountability

Letter: Acountability

We should all be grateful that the elections are over for another two years, finally all of the commercials spewing distortions and false clai…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News