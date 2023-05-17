Three months ago, I filled my tank at just under 3.00 a gallon, when crude prices were just over $80/bbll. Today the crude price is about $71. Barrel, but we are paying 4.79 per gallon. Why is that? A switch from winter to summer gas? But gas prices in El Paso, Dallas, Albuquerque, etc. have remained at around 3.25. So that explanation does not hold. Shortages due to cleanup of refineries? Same problem with cheap prices in Texas. Your dumbest explanation is that Arizona is growing faster than pipelines. Between March and May how much has Tucson grown. I went to Benson recently and prices were $3.84, almost a dollar below Tucson prices. Why?