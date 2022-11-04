 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gas prices

Arizonans feel that gas prices are just too high. It's just surprising to me that so many haven't a clue on what causes this. A writer today called out President Biden and his policies as the problem. Is $4.32 a gallon in Arizona killing you at the pumps? For some on fixed income, maybe. But look at the world; inflation is hurting economies everywhere, not just the US. The US is doing so much better than Britain, Germany, Japan and most of our allies. The pound is now almost equal to the dollar. A huge drop. The cost of a gallon of gas in the US is less than 3/4 of the world. Hong Kong pays $11.13 per gallon, the UK $7.15 per gallon. This is due to a war in Ukraine, a pandemic, supply chain issues and the Saudis cutting supplies. No GOP candidate can change these facts. But they can lie about them.

John Bingham

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

