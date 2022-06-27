 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gas prices

I'm mad as hell. When I left SaddleBrooke at 11;00 this morning the Shell station at the Mini Mart in SaddleBrooke was $4.79. When I passed by Valero it was $4.65.; at Safeway it was $4.89. I thought I would wait 'till I get back to Valero and pay $4.65. Wrong! It had jumped up to $4.89! I filled up at the Shell station in SaddleBrooke for $4.79. I asked the clerk at Valero if there had been a gas delivery in the past couple of hours. "Nothing new this week at all", she said. So, Valero and others I imagine, increased the price of their "old" gas from $4.65 to $4.89. If that isn't price gouging, I don't know what in the hell you call it. Face it, the CEOs of the big oil companies are Republican and I believe they are conspiring to make Joe Biden look bad, and add more money to their pockets.

Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

