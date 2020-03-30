Letter: Gas prices

In the Daily Star and the local television stations they are always stating that gas prices are declining. One of the most gas tax per gallon state is Wisconsin. It has been reported that the cost of a gallon of gas there is 99 cents. Most gas stations are at a little more than a $1.00 a gallon. The president of the United States and our governor stated there will be no price gouging. Why is the cost of gas here in Arizona over $2 a gallon?
Mickey Hungerford
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
