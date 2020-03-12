Letter: Gas Tax
Just so you know, the roads everywhere are terrible and seldom repaired. Washington state has one of the highest Gas Taxes in the nation, there roads are not any better then roads in Tucson. The Roads in Seattle should be 14K gold.

Your government will scream about taxing you and promising the tax will fix the roads.

I forewarn you they will take the money and fix nothing, somehow the money will go elsewhere!

Do not vote for this, you will just pay more for gas, you will be sorry.

Calvin Graedel

North side

