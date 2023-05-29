So let me get this straight. Oil prices are dropping and are off 4.4 % this Year. We are producing Oil in the Permian Basin ( our # 1 in the country) in Texas at record levels . No disruptions in refineries or pipelines that bring our Gasoline from Southern Texas. But somehow, we are paying a lot higher rates in AZ., than the rest of the Country . If you check the Gasoline Prices in the rest of the Country on Gasbuddy.com , you will find that the majority of the rest of the Country is paying anywhere from high $2.00 range per Gallon of Gas, or lower $3.00 a gallon range, this week.