Letter: gasoline tax increase

There has never been a more opportune time to raise gasoline taxes. I know that calling for an increase in any tax in Arizona is like asking for the moon, but the reasons are indisputable. First, particularly in the Tucson area, there is the need to repair roads and aging infrastructure that are in terrible condition due to years of neglect. Second, Saudi Arabia has just glutted the oil market forcing drastic price reductions, so consumers will barely notice the increase. Third, and most important, is the truism that fossil fuels are destroying the environment (I say truism rather than fact because the word fact has lost its forceful impact). At a time when social and community services are being slashed and only the military budget is sacrosanct, a forty cent per gallon gas tax would be a relatively painless way to get much needed revenue. Future increases could be geared to inflation eliminating the need to revisit legislation in the future.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.