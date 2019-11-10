A recent column by Star opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen requested more conservative thought. She tells us that the Star receives so few letters from Republicans, by a factor of 9 to 1, that she is relaxing the once-a-month publication rule for GOP contributors.
This political conservative is compelled to reject her affirmative action program for right-of-center views. I suggest that she print only intelligent opinion. That will change the ratio to 1 to 9 leaving room on the Op-Ed pages for advertising.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
