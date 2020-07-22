Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott
Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle school principal, he is someone who always made sure to acknowledge everyone's voice and truly listen to them no matter if it was positive or negative. Not only did Mr. Scott improve the quality of our middle school during his time, he inspired and motivated students to push harder and keep believing in themselves. Rex Scott is a honest man who I can truly say I trust. When I heard Rex Scott was running for Pima County District 1 Supervisor, I immediately reached out to offer my help and support. Not only will he hold himself to the high standards of voters, he will listen to the voters. Rex Scott is a man for the people and will always be for the people. This is why I, a Gen Z voter support Rex Scott.

Reese Munson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

