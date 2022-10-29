Letter: General Election Candidates

The importance of the upcoming election cannot be overemphasized. Every vote is needed to take back our country. We need to be more concerned about what we’re voting; not who we’re voting for.

Our rights protected by the Constitution are under siege. Our southern border is wide open. Vet the candidates to see where they stand on the issues that concern you. We must elect strong supporters of the Second Amendment and border security. We have a strong slate of candidates who are best suited to do that. The National Border Patrol Council has endorsed both Blake Masters and Juan Ciscomani. Both Blake Masters and Juan Ciscomani have been A-rated and endorsed by the National Rifle Association. State Senator Dave Gowan was named legislator of the year by the Arizona Citizens Defense League. Half of the candidates for Arizona government are all A-rated and endorsed by the National Rifle Association.