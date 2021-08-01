 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Generosity
View Comments

Letter: Generosity

  • Comments

On July 25th, 2021, I took my parent to IHOP on Cortaro Farms Rd, just east of I-10. My father's 89th birthday was on July 26th, so we went for Sunday morning breakfast to celebrate. To our surprise, we were told by our server that some person in the restaurant had paid for our meal. To that person, thank you for your generosity. The next day, it is all my dad talked about. It meant a lot to my parents to know there are still good people in this world.

Tom Wolf

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No Mask Mandate

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please t…

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News