Letter: Generosity

On July 25th, 2021, I took my parent to IHOP on Cortaro Farms Rd, just east of I-10. My father's 89th birthday was on July 26th, so we went for Sunday morning breakfast to celebrate. To our surprise, we were told by our server that some person in the restaurant had paid for our meal. To that person, thank you for your generosity. The next day, it is all my dad talked about. It meant a lot to my parents to know there are still good people in this world.
Tom Wolf
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.