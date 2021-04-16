 Skip to main content
Letter: Gestapo tactics in Maricopa recount
Letter: Gestapo tactics in Maricopa recount

I've been horrified to read about the Republican Senate's drive to meddle in and change the outcome of the 2020 presidential vote in Maricopa County. Today I read that the Senate's highly partisan contractor is visiting homes of voters on the pretext of "checking" whether they voted. They are targeting areas (likely minority neighborhoods) where turnout was heavier than normal. Talk about voter intimidation!

Some MAGA-hat is swearing he got 25 ballots at his house, very like the absurdist Republican fraud claims quickly dismissed by judges all over the country after the election.

Arizona does not have a good history when it comes to Republican attempts to intimidate Hispanic voters (even Justice Rehnquist participated). If the state allows this effort continue, federal officials should step in to prevent fascist control of voting.

Karen Owsowitz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

