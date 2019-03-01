Some Tucsonans remember cisterns in the homes where they grew up. Water captured from the roof was certainly not fit for human consumption because of bird poop or other contaminants. Nonetheless, the water got used.
There was a filter and a pump to bring water to the house. The water was mainly used for washing clothes, and mothers loved it. Laundry soap really didn't get very sudsy if you used the ordinary hard water. But use cistern water? Wow, just look at the bubbles! Some Tucsonans now capture water in tanks for landscaping use. Wouldn't that water do exceptionally well used for laundry, toilets and such? Bring back cisterns so we can conserve our water supply!
Let's face it, we are running out of potable water, partly because so much of it goes for non-drinking use. Wouldn't cistern water make sense?
Chuck Josephson
Midtown
