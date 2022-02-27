 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Get Involved and Make Your Thoughts Known
Letter: Get Involved and Make Your Thoughts Known

Re: the Jan. 29 article "AF seeks to change flight rules in AZ zones."

Please do more than just being concerned and writing to the paper. The original article included information on how, where, and when to comment on the proposals. Please take advantage of this to let the Air Force know your thoughts. Comments are due by March 4.

Peaceful Chiricahua Skies is a coalition that is actively opposing these changes. They have a website and a Facebook page; I recommend you check them out for updates and actions you can take.

Dave Peterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

