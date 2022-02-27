Letter: Get Involved and Make Your Thoughts Known

Re: the Jan. 29 article "AF seeks to change flight rules in AZ zones."
The letter writer, in response to the Jan 29 article “AF seeks to change flight rules in AZ zones,” expressed concern about the impact these changes would have on local “wildlife and rural communities.”
Please do more than just being concerned and writing to the paper. The original article included information on how, where, and when to comment on the proposals. Please take advantage of this to let the Air Force know your thoughts. Comments are due by March 4.
Peaceful Chiricahua Skies is a coalition that is actively opposing these changes. They have a website and a Facebook page; I recommend you check them out for updates and actions you can take.
Dave Peterson
Midtown
