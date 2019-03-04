It's time for me to speak re: "Non Sequitur"
So the words were spelled out - really - like that's a thing.
How often have we seen the top row of the keyboard instead of a 4 letter word or just the first letter?
And Fitz, a dear friend - we seldom disagree, recently used A.H. and even the Editor used WTF in explaining the comics removal. Do you truly believe anyone who made it to the third grade missed the true meanings?
And by the way Rubes replaced Non Sequitur, not the wonderful Bizarro, which has been with us for years.
FM Westra
Midtown
