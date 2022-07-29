 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Get Rid of Republican Legislators Who Overturned Voucher Law

In 2018, voters overturned a voucher expansion law passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Every year, Arizonans ask the Legislature to increase funding for public schools; every year, Arizona voters tell the Legislature we do not want a voucher expansion program that defunds public schools and subsidizes private school tuition for the wealthy.

 

This year, the AZ Legislature passed a voucher expansion law larger than the one voters overturned four years ago.  Once again, a referendum is circulating to put this egregious law on the ballot so voters can overturn it.  Help circulate the referendum petition; sign the petition. See pimadems.org for times and locations

 

The Arizona Constitution gives voters the right to recall legislators who act against the will of the voters.

Because this is an election year, we do not need to undergo the arduous task of recall. We can vote these self-serving legislators out of office. All the Republican legislators voted against the will of the voters. Vote for Democrats.

Lisa Wolfe

North side

