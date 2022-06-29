Letter: Get rid of this clown!

Arizona is literally running out of water. But what are the MAGA Republican legislators doing? Demonizing Arizona's LGBTQ citizens and turning parents into criminals by making it illegal for families to attend family-friendly Pride Month events at the Heard Museum! According to Senator Vince Leach, this is the "problem" he's going to spend his time on, along with five co-sponsors, all clamoring into the legislative clown car. Really, Vince? What about our water shortage? Or the need for public school funding? Or protecting the rights of our citizens to vote? Nope. It's drag shows he's worrying about. LD17 residents should vote for Democrat Mike Nickerson and get rid of this clown.