Letter: Get Serious on Slowing Virus Transmission
View Comments

Letter: Get Serious on Slowing Virus Transmission

Non-employment related, leisure time, un-masked gatherings in Tucson should be focused on with vigor by local authorities. Find those gatherings and attempt to break them up. Use authority now in hand to press the prevention issue hard. Everybody has an aerosol cloud around them - too many of these clouds are unknowingly loaded with virus particles. We're in a health emergency and beyond the education stage - time to crank it up and get serious. Mask wearing and distancing in high risk situations are not optional.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News