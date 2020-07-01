Letter: Get Serious on Slowing Virus Transmission

Non-employment related, leisure time, un-masked gatherings in Tucson should be focused on with vigor by local authorities. Find those gatherings and attempt to break them up. Use authority now in hand to press the prevention issue hard. Everybody has an aerosol cloud around them - too many of these clouds are unknowingly loaded with virus particles. We're in a health emergency and beyond the education stage - time to crank it up and get serious. Mask wearing and distancing in high risk situations are not optional.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
