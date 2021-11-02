 Skip to main content
Letter: Get the shot!
Letter: Get the shot!

In his letter published October 29, Scott Thompson wrote that he could not imagine how the Tucson City Council could threaten to fire or suspend city workers who refuse to get vaccinated against the deadly Covid-19 disease. He also recalls how great the Paramedic Firefighters who responded to his mother’s fall were. How great would he think they were if they had non-symptomatic Covid and had infected his mother, who later had to be hospitalized, or even died? This isn’t an issue of “personal choice.” This is a matter of Public Health and everyone who interacts with the public needs to be vaccinated.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

