Letter: Get Your Culture On

The Tucson Museum of Art has opened its new wing, it’s truly a WOW.
We all should be proud to know this Institution is in Tucson and needs our support. We felt very safe amidst all our concerns. Now we need to get tickets in advance through the Museum web site. The tickets provide a two hour visit, you’ll probably need it, so much to see and enjoy. The Cafe is open too with much thought to social distancing.
Full disclosure, I’m a docent here, and, yesterday was beyond any expectations, there won’t be tours conducted for the foreseeable future, alas, and the Museum has provided terrific information for all the art.
Oh, it’s AIR CONDITIONED!
Binky Luckhurst
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
