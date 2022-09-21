Letter: Getting less for your money

My print subscription costs a lot per year, plus tips. With every change you make I get less for my money. NYTimes crossword puzzle gone, favorite comics replaced by reruns, etc., you know. I considered changing to a digital subscription at which cost less per year and no tips. The lower cost compared to the loss of convenience of print could be worth it. Then, you began having ads, annoying, intrusive, full motion ads in the digital edition. Just like TV. With that, you lost any moral high ground newspapers once had. I realize you have your backs to the wall financially, but couldn't you have used a rapier instead of a broadsword?