Is anyone else upset over the language used by Jimmy Dykes, color commentator with ESPN, during the Baylor game? He was brutal in his criticism of Nico Mannion, suggesting he didn't have "fight" in him, that he doesn't "want it enough" and other catch phrases used by shallow commentators trying to shock us. Unfortunately, I've heard this drivel from Dykes for years. He is a nitwit that pretends he knows the game, yet his record shows someone who has failed as a coach and player. So now he's a brilliant basketball mind? Give me a break. I don't know what game Dykes was watching but I saw Nico diving on the floor for loose balls, sacrificing his body on many plays, in spite of the fact he was playing with an injured back. Quite the contrary, I think Nico displayed all the fight and determination that a young college athlete could and he deserves our respect. The only outrage should be shown to Dykes and ESPN for keeping him employed.
Jim Sivilli
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.