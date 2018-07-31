Recent move here from California where more items could be recycled. I want to do it right, but researching Waste Management website and after talking with customer service lots more details should be published on their website to help people do it right.
What I learned/understood:
- Plastics with the 1-7 triangle are OK, but not the air pillows that are triangle numbered from places like Amazon, as it could mess up the equipment.
- No plastic bags.
- No bottle caps or lids from jars.
- If you can’t clean all food residue from a can of food, into the trash it goes. If it rinses easy, recycle, but for me I’m not wasting water to wash a can that won’t rinse quickly.
- No shredded paper.
- For the shipping boxes you receive, remove all tape from the box. Is it all tape or just clear plastic?
- Pizza boxes, just cut out any parts that have grease and then recycle the rest. Key is no food residue.
Keith Cannataro
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.