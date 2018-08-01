Thanks to the Star for giving readers a heads-up on what to put in the recycle bins. I'm guilty of contaminating my bin due to ignorance. Plastic bottles "do" recycle but "don't" put in plastic bags. Confusing. Since recycling is losing money due to contamination of the recycle bin, I suggest a list of "do's" and "don'ts" on sticky paper be adhered to the inside of the recycle bins. The list could be send to each household or be adhered by a picker going with the truck. The cost will be made up later in the time saved in the picking process.
Jan Larkey
SaddleBrooke
