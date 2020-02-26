Letter: Getting to know Kelly Presnell
View Comments

Letter: Getting to know Kelly Presnell

It has long been a personal game of mine to, when I see a photograph in my morning Arizona Daily Star, guess if it was taken by Kelly Presnell. Mr. Presnell often captures the emotion and the movement of a moment. His recent Tucson rodeo photo captured the wildness of the event. His captured high school sports event photo comes to life with the grit of the challenge. Kelly Presnell has perfected his craft. He is a true talent whose photographs I have enjoyed through the years, I know them when I see them.

Elizabeth Bissett-Fisher

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News