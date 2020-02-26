Letter: Getting to know Kelly Presnell

It has long been a personal game of mine to, when I see a photograph in my morning Arizona Daily Star, guess if it was taken by Kelly Presnell. Mr. Presnell often captures the emotion and the movement of a moment. His recent Tucson rodeo photo captured the wildness of the event. His captured high school sports event photo comes to life with the grit of the challenge. Kelly Presnell has perfected his craft. He is a true talent whose photographs I have enjoyed through the years, I know them when I see them.
Elizabeth Bissett-Fisher
Northwest side
