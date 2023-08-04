My heart breaks thinking about the kangaroo and two porcupines who are still missing (and possibly dead) after last Friday’s storm tore open their enclosures at Ghost Ranch Exotics petting zoo, not to mention the zoo's birds who perished from that event as well. It’s no surprise that Ghost Ranch Exotics, like many roadside zoos in this country looking to make a buck off animals, didn’t have the proper facilities and plans in place to keep the animals safe.