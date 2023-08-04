My heart breaks thinking about the kangaroo and two porcupines who are still missing (and possibly dead) after last Friday’s storm tore open their enclosures at Ghost Ranch Exotics petting zoo, not to mention the zoo's birds who perished from that event as well. It’s no surprise that Ghost Ranch Exotics, like many roadside zoos in this country looking to make a buck off animals, didn’t have the proper facilities and plans in place to keep the animals safe.
For parents trying to teach their kids kindness and respect towards animals, going to places like Ghost Ranch Exotics isn’t the way to do it. And to our local elected officials, couldn't you do more to prevent such enterprises from exploiting animals in the first place?
Kim Flaherty
Downtown
