Letter: Give Diverging Diamond a Chance

Re: the Nov. 30 article "Road crews making headway with major projects in Tucson."
We moved here three years ago from Colorado Springs. A diverging diamond was installed at the Fillmore exit to I-25 in Colorado Springs -- the closest exit to a major hospital. It took a long time to complete the interchange, but I became a diverging diamond advocate early in the construction.
It's simply much safer when no one has to make a left-hand turn to enter or exit a freeway. People say these take some getting used to. That's true. However, the entire time it was under construction, there were stop signs and traffic signals to guide drivers through. At completion, I'm guessing most drivers had mastered the concept.
Wikipedia indicates that Popular Science named the diverging diamond interchange one of the best innovations in 2009 in the engineering category. My message is simple: give it a chance.
Katherine L George
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
